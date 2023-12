Search underway for missing 72-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Los Angeles

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Los Angeles.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Los Angeles.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Los Angeles.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in Los Angeles.

Margarita Salas Reyes was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of 126th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white gown and dark gray sweatpants.

Authorities say there is concern for her well-being if she is not found soon.