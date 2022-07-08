Authorities searching for 29-year-old woman believed to be victim of kidnapping in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Lancaster are searching for a missing woman they believe is in danger after apparently being kidnapped outside of a Target store.According to the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, 29-year-old Jasmine Contreras has been listed as a "critical missing person."She was last seen riding in a 1950 burgundy Mercury Thursday. The vehicle is reportedly missing its hood and has chrome wheels.Investigators told Eyewitness News a witness reported seeing two women being offered a ride just before 9 a.m. outside of the Target store on 10th Street West and Avenue K.One woman - described only as a 34-year-old Latina woman - was able to get away.Contreras tried to get out of the vehicle but driver wouldn't let her, authorities said.Contreras is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants, according to investigators.Police said the suspect is being described as a white male in his 60s.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff's Station at 661-948-8466. You can also submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).