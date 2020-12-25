Mission Community Hospital continues annual tradition and gives back to struggling families

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES. (KABC) -- While this year has brought many changes, Mission Community Hospital is continuing its annual tradition and spreading some holiday cheer.The hospital presented 25 families in Panorama City with a check and a box of food to prepare a delicious meal for 10 people."This is something we do normally every year. It was nice to have some normalcy in this holiday season for folks that really need some help," says CEO of Mission Community Hospital Jim Theiring.Many families showed up with their kids, expressing their gratitude to volunteers at the event."Our job in healthcare is to restore you back to health and that's what we do. The event that took place today is part of that," says April Sandquist, a nurse at Mission Community.One mother says this will really help her purchase gifts for her family and turn their Christmas around."Caring is beyond these four walls of the building and we say that a lot all around here. We're not just a hospital to give care when you need help. We're here to give care anytime we can," says Theiring.