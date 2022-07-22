Memorial vigil honors motorcyclist, 30, killed by hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills

By
Vigil honors motorcyclist killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members and friends held a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a 30-year-old motorcyclist who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills.

At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Freddie Perez as someone who was always smiling, always laughing. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who remains at large.

"They didn't stop to try and help my brother," his sister said of the driver. "And I don't understand how they're out there, living their life as if they didn't kill my brother, when our lives have ended."

The deadly collision occurred about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Rinaldi Street, near Sepulveda Boulevard. Perez was on his motorcycle, attempting to make a turn into a gas station when he was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck, investigators said.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, entering the southbound 405 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Family members said Perez was a sports fan who always offered his help to anyone in need.

"He was a huge Kobe Bryant fan, loved the Dodgers," his sister said. "He loved going to games."
