OC family returns home to thieves inside before police chase suspects all the way to LA

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Mission Viejo family is thankful to be unharmed after returning home to find burglars ransacking their home. Police chased the thieves all the way to Los Angeles, but some of them still managed to escape.

The incident, which was caught on camera, happened Thursday night when Madison Weil and her dad, Jay, returned home and heard noises upstairs.

"I didn't even know how many people there were. I certainly don't know if they're armed. I don't know if they're ready to kill somebody over whatever they're doing here," said Jay.

The three suspects got into the home through a second-story balcony. They ransacked the house, stealing jewelry, breaking open two gun safes and grabbing anything of value that they could find. They made a run for it when they heard the approaching sirens.

In the surveillance footage, one suspect is seen falling from the balcony in the rush to get away. Another slid down a pillar with a pillowcase loaded full of stolen goods.

"They made a run for it down the hill, down to the car that was waiting," Madison said. "Thankfully, sheriff's knew how they operate because this is the third house on the street where this has happened."

Authorities spotted the suspect's vehicle and initiated a chase that made its way all the way to Los Angeles before coming to an end.

One thief was arrested, but the others managed to escape.

All of the jewelry that was stolen was found inside the car, including family heirlooms such as a ring from Jay's deceased father.

"It's really, really terrifying to think about what could have played out. I'm so grateful that we're OK, that my dad's OK," Madison added.

A search is now underway for the outstanding suspects. Investigators don't know if they're connected to the other break-ins in that gated community, or if they're part of the South American crime tourists who have been targeting southern Orange County.