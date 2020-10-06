Good boy! Pet dog helps save Mission Viejo family from house fire

Firefighters say Teddy was able to wake up his owners before a fire in their garage spread to other areas of the house.
MORE: Hero dog in Glendale gets help for owner during medical emergency
The heroic rescue happened Monday around 6:30 a.m. in the 27000 block of Pinuela.
The Orange County Fire Authority said when fire crews arrived on scene, they found Teddy hiding inside the home.
He's now safe with the rest of his family.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
RELATED STORIES:
Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson
MORE: Viral therapy dog gives helping paw with virtual hospital visits amid COVID-19
Hero dog breaks out of New York home, saves family from gas leak
Editorial note: A previous version of this story stated the fire occurred Sunday in Laguna Niguel. The incident happened Monday in Mission Viejo, fire officials said. The story has since been edited.