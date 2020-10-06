Pets & Animals

Good boy! Pet dog helps save Mission Viejo family from house fire

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Mission Viejo family was able to escape from their burning home, thanks to their trusty pup, Teddy!

Firefighters say Teddy was able to wake up his owners before a fire in their garage spread to other areas of the house.

MORE: Hero dog in Glendale gets help for owner during medical emergency
EMBED More News Videos

A hero dog helped summon help from a Glendale sanitation worker when his elderly owner fell outside on a hot day.


The heroic rescue happened Monday around 6:30 a.m. in the 27000 block of Pinuela.

The Orange County Fire Authority said when fire crews arrived on scene, they found Teddy hiding inside the home.

He's now safe with the rest of his family.


The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

RELATED STORIES:
Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog is in for a few extra treats after helping to find a missing woman in Carson.



MORE: Viral therapy dog gives helping paw with virtual hospital visits amid COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

In the world of viral pet videos, Benji may be worth his estimated 20 million views.



Hero dog breaks out of New York home, saves family from gas leak
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the lates on the heroic dog who saved her family from a gas leak.



Editorial note: A previous version of this story stated the fire occurred Sunday in Laguna Niguel. The incident happened Monday in Mission Viejo, fire officials said. The story has since been edited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslaguna niguelorange countyheroorange county fire authorityfirepetshouse firedoganimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation, Newsom announces
Bodycam vid shows attack on LAPD officer at Harbor station
Police: Father, 2 girls found dead in murder-suicide in Placentia
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
DOJ officials were 'driving force' behind migrant children separation
Mail carrier arrested for allegedly dumping mail, including ballots
No charges against deputies who shot, killed son of 'Tarzan' actor
Show More
LIVE: LA County briefing on COVID trends, reopenings
Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with 3 kids in SUV
CA sees no link between school reopenings and spread of COVID-19
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released
OC health officials recommend theme parks reopen
More TOP STORIES News