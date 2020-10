Good boy! Pet dog helps save Mission Viejo family from house fire

EMBED >More News Videos A hero dog helped summon help from a Glendale sanitation worker when his elderly owner fell outside on a hot day.

EMBED >More News Videos A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog is in for a few extra treats after helping to find a missing woman in Carson.

EMBED >More News Videos In the world of viral pet videos, Benji may be worth his estimated 20 million views.

EMBED >More News Videos CeFaan Kim has the lates on the heroic dog who saved her family from a gas leak.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Mission Viejo family was able to escape from their burning home, thanks to their trusty pup, Teddy!Firefighters say Teddy was able to wake up his owners before a fire in their garage spread to other areas of the house.The heroic rescue happened Monday around 6:30 a.m. in the 27000 block of Pinuela.The Orange County Fire Authority said when fire crews arrived on scene, they found Teddy hiding inside the home.He's now safe with the rest of his family.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.Editorial note: A previous version of this story stated the fire occurred Sunday in Laguna Niguel. The incident happened Monday in Mission Viejo, fire officials said. The story has since been edited.