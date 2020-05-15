Benji the therapy dog seen in viral video on owner's back gives helping paw with virtual fundraiser, online hospital visits amid COVID-19

It's not every day that you see a 70-pound dog rollerblading on its owner's back, but should we be surprised?
The 4-year-old Bernedoodle has been spotted skiing, off-roading and even kayaking - your typical dog stuff.
"This dude has seen a lot, he's helped a lot and he's made a lot of people smile," owner Andrew Laske said. "Obviously, he's my best friend."
RELATED: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Laske said these adventures were all part of the plan.
"I had high expectations, I did not know what I was getting myself into," he said. "I'm a calculated risk taker. For a lot of people, it looks extremely sketchy, but I wouldn't do anything Benji in harm."
Though a video posted earlier this week got them thousands of new followers, Laske and Benji are working for more than social media stardom - they're giving back.
"Seeing these kids lighting up in an environment like that..."
Benji is a certified therapy dog at Children's Hospital LA, but due to COVID-19, his volunteer visits have gone virtual.
"It's not the same as being there in person, because we don't get to feel all the fluff of this guy. But at the same time, and still doing something, and still giving that distraction and still bringing some smilies."
RELATED: New foster program will take care of your pet if you get coronavirus
Benji is raising money on Saturday for CHLA's Walk and Play LA, which has now become a virtual fundraiser to benefit all programs.
Between the therapy visits and now viral videos, Laske and Benji are just trying to bring a little positivity with every post, like and share during an otherwise hectic times in our lives.
"What I've come to see is people love to see the human-dog connection, and ours is pretty freaking cool," Laske said.