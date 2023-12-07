Mister Toledo's Spark of Love t-shirt design is inspired by magazines from the 1950s

ABC7 will donate its proceeds from the sale of the shirts to buy toys and sports gear for SoCal kids and teens in need.

It's been designed for a good cause. And I just like doing things for nonprofits, you know, and if it's for the children even better. Hello, my name is Daniel Toledo. And I also go by Mister Toledo. And I'm in LA based artist, and we're here at my shared studio space in Long Beach, inside the zoom gallery, I thought the campaign needed a little mascot, what inspired me to join the campaign was I really like what they're doing and doing the whole t-shirt design, and the sales go towards a good cause. So a little bit about my design it's inspired by the ads from like the 1950 magazine, Saturday Evening Post is like one of my biggest inspirations in art as in there all illustrated. So that was my inspiration for the t-shirt, the creative process for this design. I was looking through magazines and looking at all cartoon characters and mascots. And of course, Saturday Evening Post and so I have a few collection of those magazines and I'll just go through them. I just got my iPad and just our sketches that are just seeing what I liked the most and try to keep it very minimal and all the toys I had growing up like there's what helped me get inspired and spark my imagination and just, you know, you create your own worlds with toys and I'm sure a lot of kids need that and I cherish all those memories and thankfully had friends and toys to share those experiences with

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 31st annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive Mister Toledo-designed t-shirt at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Mister Toledo's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.