Baseball pros raise $1M through California Strong to help victims of wildfires, Borderline shooting

Professional athletes have helped raise more than $1 million through the nonprofit California Strong to help victims of the wildfires and the Thousand Oaks shooting.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a memorable Friday for Kimberly Ledoux - who experienced more hardship in recent months than many do in their lifetime.

The Malibu resident lost her house in the Woolsey Fire.

But on this day, there's much to be grateful for, as she's receiving financial assistance from a local nonprofit.

"One of the main reasons I'm here is to meet them. I'm really touched that they're doing this.... shake their hand," said Ledoux.

About 100 local families were selected to receive funds from California Strong.

The nonprofit organization was started by Major League Baseball players Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas. LA Rams quarterback Jared Goff is also involved in the organization.

They're providing financial help to victims of recent wildfires and the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Through charity events and donations they were able to raise more than $1 million.

"Just helps them get back on their feet," said Yelich.

The players grew up in the area and were also evacuated during the fire. Now they're paying it forward, to help their community come back stronger than ever.

The more than $1 million will be distributed to 150 families, including some who are victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California.
