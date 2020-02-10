Society

In rare handwritten note, Martin Luther King Jr. reveals what he thinks is the meaning of love

A handwritten note by Civil Rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is up for sale.

The note is believed to have been written sometime in the mid 1960s.

The Moments in Time memorabilia company said King wrote the note after someone asked him what he thought was the meaning of love.

The note reads, "Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God."

The note reportedly has a price tag of $42,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymlk daylovemlk
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News