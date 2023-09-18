Families of 2 young women found dead in DTLA apartments seek answers as police investigate

The families of two young aspiring models are desperate for answers after the women were both found dead in their downtown Los Angeles apartments just days apart.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The families of two young aspiring models are desperate for answers after the women were both found dead in their downtown Los Angeles apartments just days apart.

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead in her apartment on Sept. 12. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating her death as a homicide investigation, but little is known about the case involving Nichole Coats, who was found inside her apartment just two days before. Coats' family is still awaiting the coroner's report.

Both families say they stopped hearing from them on Sept. 7.

Coats' mother, Sharon, told Eyewitness News that her family suspects foul play was involved.

"I'm devastated that it happened to Nicole. This is horrible... it's like a dream, that my daughter's going to walk through the door and she's not. She's gone," she said.

The 32-year-old's father, Guy Coats, found her dead last weekend and called 911. He told ABC News that his daughter worked from home as a sales rep but was an aspiring model.

After the family heard about the death of Mooney, they started to get suspicious - especially since they say Coats' apartment is five minutes away from Mooney's.

Coats' mom says people are being interviewed at the apartment building.

"She had four friends go into... her apartment. I don't know how long they stayed there. They came out, but Nikki didn't come out. This was on Friday," Sharon said.

When asked if the cases could be linked, the LAPD told ABC News it's too soon to make a determination. The causes of death are still unknown.

Meanwhile, Mooney's family is also incredibly devastated. They held a vigil Sunday night to honor the 31-year-old's life, with many dressed in pink - her favorite color.

Her family was unable to get in touch with her days before she was found dead inside her apartment.

Jourdin Pauline, Mooney's sister, says she would have been 32 next month.

"We would just be celebrating her birthday instead of this. But, we're celebrating her life and all the smiles that she gave everyone. Justice for Maleesa. R.I.P. my beautiful princess, Maleesa," she said.

Mooney's family also sent condolences to Coats' family. They said they hope the incidents make people more cautious.

"Nothing's in vain. Learn from everything - learn from this," said Mooney's aunt, Heather Hammock. "If it makes you be more cautious... to tell a friend where you're going. Do something. Don't just leave on your own please."