Murder investigation launched after woman, 31, found dead in Bunker Hill apartment

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have launched a murder investigation after a 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her downtown apartment, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Figueroa Street, near the 110 Freeway, regarding a welfare check around shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Officers found the deceased victim, later identified as Maleesa Mooney, inside the residence, according to the LAPD.

Detective's from the LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility for the case. The investigation indicated that that Mooney had been killed inside her apartment, police said.

How Mooney was killed remains unknown. An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the L.A. County coroner's office.

"We're supposed to grow old together," said Mooney's sister Jourdin Pauline. "That's not supposed to happen to her."

Family members said they became concerned late last week after they were unable to reach Mooney. Then, suddenly, their iPhone messages in text conversations with Mooney changed from blue to green.

"Whoever did it stole her belongings, because they're trying to sell her iPhone and her MacBook," Pauline said. "Her iCloud had an alert like she was on."

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying individuals responsible for Mooney's death.

Pauline described her sister as the "most amazing girl ever."

"She's so kind, she's so genuine, she's so loving," Pauline said. "To have someone do what they did to my sister, to that caliber, is sick. It's demented."

Anyone with information regarding Mooney's death was urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527- 3247.