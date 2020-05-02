Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: California's Modoc County defies Gov. Newsom's statewide stay-at-home order

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. -- Northern California's Modoc County is defying Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide coronavirus restrictions.

The sparsely-populated county is located in California's northeast corner, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

On Friday, county officials planned to reopen schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants and its only movie theater.

Modoc County has 9,600 residents and is one of four California counties without a single confirmed novel coronavirus case.
