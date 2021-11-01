Shocking video: NY deli worker jumps through wall of fire after Molotov cocktail sets off inferno

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10994726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A house exploded in New Jersey Thursday morning just hours after it was evacuated due to flood waters from Ida, and a person who was traveling in the vicinity was injured by the bl

NEW YORK CITY -- A suspect was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a deli in Brooklyn and slashing a man on the hand Saturday.According to police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call of an attack at a deli near Nostrand Avenue and Halsey Street.They say a 38-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the deli on 496 Nostrand Avenue which resulted in damage and destruction.Authorities say the suspect also slashed a 23-year-old deli employee in his hand.Firefighters responded quickly and brought the fire under control and provided medical treatment to the worker.The suspect, identified as Brooklyn resident Joel Mangal, fled the scene on foot toward Fulton Street. Police officers who were searching the area found Mangal and took him into custody."Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device," Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said.Mangal has been arrested and faces a slew of charges including assault, attempted assault, arson, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and menacing.The deli worker said he had kicked out Mangal earlier in the day for threatening people in the store.