Illinois mom arrested after driving her 2 kids around in inflatable pool on roof of her car

DIXON, Ill. -- A mother in Illinois faces charges after police say she was driving her two kids around in an empty inflatable pool that was on the roof of her car.Jennifer Janus Yeager, 49, was charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger under the age of 8 and under the age of 16.A concerned citizen called Dixon Police Department after seeing the children sitting inside the pool on the roof of the car, while Yeager was driving.Officers pulled Yeager over and learned she drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends house.Her two daughters were riding inside the empty pool to hold it down as their mother drove home, police said.Yeager was immediately arrested.She bonded out after being processed by police officers.