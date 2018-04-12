Mother gets 4 years in prison after ant-covered newborn found outside Texas apartment

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Texas woman whose newborn baby was found abandoned and covered in ants is headed to prison.

Sidney Woytasczyk was sentenced to four years for abandoning a child.

Investigators say she abandoned her newborn on a sidewalk outside her apartment last year in the Harris County community of Spring.

We're learning new details about a newborn baby found abandoned in northwest Harris County after an emergency custody hearing.



The baby girl was alone in the dirt for about six hours before neighbors found her covered in ants.

Authorities claimed Woytasczyk abandoned the infant so the child wouldn't come between her and her boyfriend.

