Family & Parenting

Mom, who thought she was pregnant with 7 babies, gives birth to 9

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9

A woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies -- two more than the seven that ultrasounds had detected -- according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Ultrasounds done in Mali and Morocco indicated that Halima Cisse was pregnant with seven children -- but on Tuesday, she gave birth to five girls and four boys, Fanta Siby, Mali's minister of health and social development, said in a statement.

Cisse was admitted to a Moroccan clinic following a two-week stay in a hospital in the Malian capital, Bamako, the statement added.

All children were delivered by C-section, and mother and newborns are doing well, according to Siby.

Morocco's health ministry spokesman, Rachid Koudhari, said he had no knowledge of the multiple births having taken place in one of the country's hospitals, the AFP news agency reported.

CNN has reached out to the Moroccan health ministry for comment.

Multiple births are rare -- in the US, 87.7 per 100,000 live births were of triplets or more, according to 2019 data from the CDC.

The record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive belongs to Nadya Suleman, who in 2009 gave birth to six boys and two girls in California, according to the Guinness World Records. The babies, conceived using in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, were delivered by C-section.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingafricaparentingbirthbabiesbabypregnancyu.s. & worldmother's daymothers daypregnant woman
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News