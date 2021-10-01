eminem

Eminem served pasta to guests at his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant opening

The name of the rapper's restaurant is in reference to a line from Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Eminem served pasta to guests at his restaurant opening

DETOROIT -- Eminem surprised guests by serving up pasta at the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit on Wednesday.

Slim Shady himself was not expected to be there but drove up in a car and soon appeared in the serving window.

The name of the rapper's restaurant is in reference to a line from Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," Eminem raps in the song. "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

SEE ALSO: Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

He was quickly recognized by fans who took to social media to post pictures of Em handing out spaghetti, meatballs, and other Italian foods on his menu. On the menu is Mom's Spaghetti for $9, Mom's Spaghetti with Meatballs for $12 and a 'Sgetti Sandwich, spaghetti on bread, for $11.

"Mom's Spaghetti -- it's all ready," the restaurant proclaims in a promo.

Eminem serves a fan on the opening night of his restaurant Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit.

Scott Legato/Getty Images



The Oscar and Grammy-winning rapper and actor experimented with the eatery as a pop-up restaurant in 2017.

The restaurant, located on Woodward Avenue, has limited seating and a walk-up window.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmichiganeminemfooditalian foodu.s. & worldrestaurant
EMINEM
Super Bowl: Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige to perform at Sofi Stadium
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
Coachella 2018: Tickets go on sale amid high demand
Beyonce announced as headliner for Coachella 2018
TOP STORIES
Massive fire burns El Sereno warehouse
LA tenants protected as CA eviction moratorium ends
Underground explosion knocks out power near DTLA
LA County seeing high COVID rates, but fewer deaths
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at Carson facility
Suspect followed teen victim from train before raping her, police say
'DWTS' contestant Cody Rigsby says he has COVID-19
Show More
Newsom signs bill to return land to Black couple's heirs
Mother arrested in deaths of children found decapitated in Lancaster
California Drought: Could mandatory water restrictions happen sooner?
Lucy Jones offers insight after obscure website 'predicts' earthquake
Super Bowl: Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige to perform at Sofi Stadium
More TOP STORIES News