Sports

Super Bowl halftime show set to be a '90s lovefest with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige

EMBED <>More Videos

NFL: All plans remain in place for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A trailer for this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is a cinematic treat featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in a '90s-style video.

"Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray created the trailer, which is titled "The Call."

It opens with a young Eminem facing a present-day Eminem, performing his single "Rap God." Next Snoop is seen driving in his car, bobbing along to "The Next Episode." A glamorous looking Blige appears in a blue coat while "Family Affair" plays. Lamar is then seen with "Humble" playing in the background. Everyone takes a call from Dr. Dre, telling them to unite at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for the show.

We see a plane take off as the trailer shifts from the East Coast to the West Coast.

"California Love" also plays in the trailer, giving a vibe that the crew will play their hits for the crowd.

The clip ends with an aerial view of the stadium and shouts of football fans.

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countyeminemnflsuper bowlsnoop dogghip hop
TOP STORIES
Armed man shot during deputy-involved shooting at OC Walmart
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Increase in SoCalGas bills a shock to some local customers
Woman accused of intentionally running over man in South El Monte
VIDEO: Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
USC fraternity parties allowed to return under new requirements
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
Show More
Man accused of fatally stabbing UCLA grad student arrested
Improving defense propels Rams onward to Tampa Bay
OC school absences decreasing, indicating possible peak in COVID surge
Ex-Long Beach school officer to stand trial in death of Mona Rodriguez
LA County sees 94% jump in homicides in 2 years, LASD stats show
More TOP STORIES News