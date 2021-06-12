Community holds ceremony for woman killed by speeding teen in West LA Lamborghini crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Community holds ceremony for Monique Muñoz in West LA

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family, friends are organizations gathered in West Los Angeles Saturday to remember Monique Muñoz, who was killed in a crash involving a 17-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini earlier this year.

Southern California Families for Safe Streets held a Rainbow Halo ceremony to honor the beloved 32-year-old woman from Hawthorne. Muñoz was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a black Lamborghini SUV driven by the teen collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was demolished in the crash.

Officials say the boy, who has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, was driving over 100 mph at that time of the crash.

The teen, who confessed to vehicular manslaughter, was placed on house arrest pending his next court appearance in Inglewood on June 30, when a deposition date is scheduled to be set.

17-year-old driver admits to vehicular manslaughter in West LA Lamborghini crash that killed woman
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old driver of a Lamborghini who was charged in a fatal West Los Angeles crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead admitted to vehicular manslaughter in the case.



Family members of Muñoz attended the ceremony at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue, where a Rainbow Halo disc -- which will cast a rainbow glow -- will be installed at the location of the crash.

Muñoz's mother spoke at the ceremony.

"My goal is to advocate as a grieving mother to anyone else out there that may need a shoulder to cry on or just someone to talk to," said Carol Cardona. "Just from my experience, I want to be able to be there for somebody else. Because my daughter's life was taken and that's not OK."

Councilman Paul Koretz also attended the somber event.

Family demands justice from DA after daughter dies in crash with Lamborghini driven by teen
EMBED More News Videos

A local family is experiencing grief and anger after their daughter was killed in a crash with a Lamborghini driven by a teenager who has yet to be charged with a crime.



"Monique will continue to be remembered as a vibrant, young woman who was a joy to all who knew her and were around her. She touched us all," Koretz said.

Koretz said the city plans to install at least 100 Rainbow Halo discs on different city streets in memory of victims and to raise awareness about traffic safety.

City News Service contributed to this report.
