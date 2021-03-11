Family demands justice from DA after daughter dies in crash with Lamborghini driven by teen

Three weeks after the tragedy the teen suspect, although booked, has yet to be charged with a crime.
On Feb. 17, 32-year-old Monique Munoz was driving home from work on Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles when her Lexus sedan was struck by a black Lamborghini SUV at the Overland Avenue intersection. Paramedics responded but police say Munoz died at the scene.
The horrific accident left both cars mangled and a family grieving for the loss of their daughter.
Police say the Lamborghini driver was 17 years old and he smashed into her car at high speed. After the crash, he was brought to a local hospital for medical attention.
On Feb. 23 the teen was booked for vehicular manslaughter, according to LAPD.
LAPD has not said exactly how fast the vehicle was going, but the Lamborghini SUV has a powerful, quick engine. Car and Driver says the vehicle produces 641 horsepower and accelerates 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph.
"Who gives a kid a Lamborghini?" said Isaac Cardona, Monique's father. "I don't care how much money you have, you don't give a kid a sports car - especially a kid that doesn't even know how to drive right."
The family is angry that three weeks have passed and the 17-year-old has yet to be charged by the office of District Attorney George Gascón.
There have been calls for justice on the street where this happened. The family is also posting on social media with the hashtag #JusticeForMoniqueMunoz.
The family says so far they haven't heard much from the DA's office.
"I contacted them one time and after that they mentioned that the case was still pending and had not even reached their desk yet," said Carol Cardona, Monique's mother. "And this has been over a week already and I have not heard from anybody."
The LAPD says the case was sent to the DA's office after the driver was booked. The DA's office says the case is being reviewed.
Gascón, who took office in December, has generated controversy trying to change the way defendants are charged. The family is worried it could affect this case.
"He's really lenient on certain crimes, certain criminals, especially juveniles," said Isaac Cardona. "And I'm like, you act like an adult you get treated like one."
The family now plans to have another protest this weekend. It will be held Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the intersection where the crash occurred - Olympic and Overland in West Los Angeles.
They want to send a message to the DA's office that they will fight for justice for their daughter.
The father of the juvenile suspect on Wednesday posted a statement to Instagram apologizing to the Munoz family:
"I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected. Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter. There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing. And I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter.
Still, I want to offer my support in any way you will allow me to. My family and I pray for the Munoz family."