Monrovia police searching for suspect after man struck twice by gunfire

By ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Monrovia police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was shot twice overnight.

The incident was reported around 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Maple Street. Police found a man in the area who had been hit twice by gunfire.

He was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The search for the shooter continues and the motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monrovia police at (626)256-8031.
