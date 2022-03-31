Report of explosion in Montclair prompts precautionary lockdown of some nearby schools

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A report of an explosion Thursday morning in Montclair prompted several local schools to be placed on a precautionary lockdown, officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Third Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Whether it occurred at a residential or commercial property was unclear.

No injuries were immediately reported.
"A report of an explosion at a local factory (South region of Montclair) has been reported," the Ontario-Montclair School District said on Twitter. "NO IMPACT TO ANY OMSD SCHOOLS at this time, some schools have been placed on a PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN."

Several concerned people in the area took to social media in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, including some whose videos showed a plume of smoke rising high into the air.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
