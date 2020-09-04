Shopping

Montclair Place reopens for shoppers with COVID-19 modifications

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Montclair Place opened its doors to the public once again Friday, followed by a lengthy closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The shopping center opened at 10 a.m. and will be open Monday through Saturday until 8:30 p.m. Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Shoppers are being asked to call ahead for specific store hours ahead of their visit. Once inside the building, guests can expect to see the usual COVID-19 health safety precautions: touchless hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the mall, floor marking to encourage physical distancing and closed drinking fountains.

Face coverings are required to enter.

Outdoor patio dining will be available for some eateries including Buffalo Wild Wings, Lazy Dog and WinWings Beer Burgers & Subs. Take-out and curbside pickup are also available.

Other popular shopping centers that have been given the green to reopen, including Ontario Mills, might see people flocking over during the Labor Day weekend to beat the heat in the air conditioning.
