Montclair police shoot assault suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Police shot a man suspected of assaulting a resident in Upland and also throwing rocks at multiple cars - including a police car - in Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
Police shot a man suspected of assaulting a resident in Upland and also throwing rocks at multiple cars - including a police vehicle - in Montclair.

It all started early Wednesday morning, when Upland police responded to a report of an individual who was acting strangely and swinging a stick, Upland Police Department Chief Robert Avels said. That suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Avels said.

That same individual left the hospital, then entered a home in Upland and assaulted a resident there, according to investigators. As police tried to apprehend him, he escaped.

The suspect later turned up in Montclair, where he was allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles around 5:45 a.m. At least seven cars were damaged, police said.

"Some have severe windows smashed to the passenger door windows as well as the windshield," Avels described. It was not known if occupants of the vehicles were injured.

Two Montclair police officers responded to the scene, where one of their vehicles was also struck by rocks.

The officers opened fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to a hospital for surgery, officials said. His condition was not immediately known.

Police shut down the eastbound on-ramp to the 10 Freeway at Central Avenue due to the investigation.

The incident is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carsofficer-involved shootingassaultMontclairSan Bernardino CountyUpland
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Don't play games with it': Hurricane Florence takes aim at Carolinas
OC crash leaves burglary suspect dead, 2 others critical after chase
Trump OKs sanctions for foreigners who meddle in elections
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
19 detained in Hollywood as SWAT team serves warrant
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
Hurricane Florence supplies scramble at NC Walmart
Oscar De La Hoya considering 2020 presidential run
Show More
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Suspects pose as Postmates delivery people to target Mar Vista homes
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Long Beach fire facility to be named for slain captain
San Bernardino animal shelter manager placed on paid leave
More News