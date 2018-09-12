Montclair police shoot assault suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars

Police shot a man suspected of assaulting a resident in Upland and also throwing rocks at multiple cars - including a police vehicle - in Montclair.It all started early Wednesday morning, when Upland police responded to a report of an individual who was acting strangely and swinging a stick, Upland Police Department Chief Robert Avels said. That suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Avels said.That same individual left the hospital, then entered a home in Upland and assaulted a resident there, according to investigators. As police tried to apprehend him, he escaped.The suspect later turned up in Montclair, where he was allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles around 5:45 a.m. At least seven cars were damaged, police said."Some have severe windows smashed to the passenger door windows as well as the windshield," Avels described. It was not known if occupants of the vehicles were injured.Two Montclair police officers responded to the scene, where one of their vehicles was also struck by rocks.The officers opened fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to a hospital for surgery, officials said. His condition was not immediately known.Police shut down the eastbound on-ramp to the 10 Freeway at Central Avenue due to the investigation.The incident is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.