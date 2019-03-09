Montebello police open fire after suspect tries to hit civilians, officers during chase, authorities say

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police officers opened fire on a man who "attempted to hit both civilian motorists and police units" during a chase that began after a burglary alarm sounded at a shopping mall in Montebello, authorities said.Officers responded at about 3 a.m. to the alarm at Montebello Town Center, where they saw a vehicle crashing into a store front, police said in a statement.A pursuit ensued after the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Tom Rojas, allegedly drove away from the scene and was located by authorities. According to police, an officer-involved shooting occurred during the chase but the suspect was not struck by gunfire.No officers were injured in the incident.At one point a K-9 unit was deployed and Rojas was taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony evading.