MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new Topgolf venue at the Montebello Country Club.

The state-of-the-art venue will feature 102 outdoor hitting bays equipped with ball-tracking technology - which traces each ball's flight path and distance.

Each bay will also be outfitted with heaters and fans for year-round comfort.

The adjacent golf course is being remodeled by the city of Montebello, which owns the public facility.