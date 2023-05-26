Hero who disarmed Lunar New Year gunman receives scholarship award in recognition of his actions

Brandon Tsay thought he was just showing up for an interview with "Good Morning America" when he was met with a surprise.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Brandon Tsay thought he was just showing up for an interview with "Good Morning America" when he was met with a surprise.

"GMA" partnered the nonprofit Gold House to honor Tsay's heroism by awarding him a $10,000 scholarship to attend college. And, Sallie Mae added another $20,000 in scholarship money to the award as well.

Tsay initially attended college when he was 19, but he had to quit in order to help his mother, who was ill at the time.

Tsay's selfessness is a common theme in his life. It was at his family's dance hall, the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, where he risked his own life to disarm a gunman who had already killed eleven people during this year's Luner New Year celebrations in Monterey Park. Tsay's actions likely saved dozens of lives.

"My sister, she sort of hinted that there would be some surprise on the segment, but I just thought kind of a routine interview surprise and it would've never imagine that I would've received such support," Tsay said.

Tsay said he is not sure what college he will attend, but he wants to stay close to home and his family.

"Here in the dance community, we connect with each other, and for them to come out and support me really shows me that we are part of this big family," he said.