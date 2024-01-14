Alhambra dance studio hosts community event marking 1 year since Monterey Park shooting

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra hosted a community remembrance fair on Saturday nearly a year after the deadly Monterey Park mass shooting.

Brandon Tsay helped organize the event. He's the man who snatched the gun away from the shooter who entered the Lai Lai ballroom with the intent to kill.

Tsay prevented more bloodshed after the man had already gunned down 11 people at Star Dance Studio in nearby Monterey Park. The killer ultimately turned the gun on himself.

The shooting has left many in the Asian American community anxious and afraid to leave their homes.

The event on Saturday aimed at creating a pathway to healing for people deeply affected by the tragedy. There were mental health resources at the event and other forms of support.

There also was the opportunity to dance.

Organizers estimate more than 100 people attended the event.

"I am so happy with the turnout. It has been more than I had expected, a bit chaotic because of that," Tsay said. "It's a time to celebrate what has happened in the community - how our community has bonded back together again to really confide in each other our struggles and hardships."

The one-year anniversary of the shooting is next weekend.