Arcadia donut shop owner, who survived Monterey Park mass shooting, says car was burglarized

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The owners of a donut shop in Arcadia, one of whom is a survivor of the Monterey Park mass shooting last year, say they were burglarized overnight.
Surveillance video shows a person breaking into their car that was parked in front of the shop, Arcadia Donuts, on Las Tunas Drive early Monday morning.
Over the weekend, the shop held a special fundraiser for the medical center helping owner Shally with her mental health therapy.
Her dance partner Yu Lun Kao, known as Andy, was shot and killed in last year's mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. She says he shielded her and saved her life.
The burglar got away with a laptop and $2,000 in fundraiser money.