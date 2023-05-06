Monterey Park still finding its way back to harmony after tragic mass shooting

Monterey Park a tale of two cities: one includes a welcoming haven for Asian Americans and Asian immigrants and the other is one of a community still healing in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

"The event only made us more cherish more what we have right now," said one resident.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Monterey Park is a tale of two cities: one includes a welcoming haven for Asian Americans and Asian immigrants and the other is one of a community healing in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

"Things are slowly getting back to normal," said Peter Chan, a longtime Monterey Park resident and former mayor. "We are past the shock, unbelievable things happened, horrible things happened ... and then is the time for the heal."

Since coming to the city in 1970s, Chan said he's seen a major demographic shift.

"The end of the '70s, early '80s, there is a big influx of immigrants ... Taiwan and Asian Americans coming into this community," he said.

Asian Americans now make up 65% of the population in the city, which is also considered one of the largest suburban Chinatowns.

It's what attracted newcomers like Cheng Yeng when he first arrived to Southern California from China.

"The city of Monterey Park is known for its hospitality and Asian attractions. All my friends, regardless of their ethnicity, like to visit," said Yeng.

In January, as the city was preparing to welcome thousands of guests to celebrate the Lunar New Year, a shooter opened fire at a Chinese dance hall, killing 11 people. The violence turned the celebration into one of shock and sorrow.

"The event only made us more cherish more what we have right now," said Yeng.

However, a renewed sense of pride for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community has flourished in the months following the tragedy.

One they hope to cherish forever.

"In the city of Monterey Park, we have harmony because we had hard times before," said Chan.