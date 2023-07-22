L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna disclosed that the Monterey Park gunman had sent a "manifesto" to law enforcement, but he declined to say what it contained.

Gunman in Monterey Park mass shooting sent 'manifesto' to law enforcement, sheriff says

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The gunman who opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park in January, killing 11 people and injuring nine others, sent a "manifesto" to law enforcement, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Friday.

Luna did not detail what the writings contained, but said it was being reviewed by the FBI. A motive for the attack remains unknown.

"The manifesto that we received from this individual was sent to our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They're still analyzing it to try and figure out what happened, why it happened," Luna said. "I don't know if we'll ever have a motive, but we continue to try."

Luna made the remarks during an event marking six months since the attack. Rep. Judy Chu, who represents the district that includes Monterey Park, also announced a legislative package in coordination with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, to try to reduce gun violence through red flag laws.

The shooting occurred during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park. The gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, killed 11 people and was found dead in a white van the next day of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The shooting inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio is the deadliest mass shooting in L.A. County history.

The building that housed the Star Ballroom remains, but it's unclear what, if anything, will ever occupy the space.

