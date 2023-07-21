Rep. Judy Chu introduces 2 bills to utilize red-flag laws on 6-month anniversary of Monterey Park

Six months ago, 11 people were killed by a gunman in Monterey Park. At an event marking the occasion, Rep. Judy Chu introduced two bills to improve red-flag law utilization.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Six months ago, 11 people were killed by a gunman in Monterey Park. Leaders and family of the victims are still fighting to honor the memory of those lost.

Congresswoman Judy Chu, who represents the district that includes Monterey Park, introduced two bills to prevent another massacre like the one at the Star Dance Studio during this year's Lunar New Year celebration.

The legislative proposals are based on what could have prevented the gunman in Monterey Park from having a firearm. The gunman had walked into a police station two weeks before the shooting and seemed paranoid, accusing his family of poisoning him.

People close to the gunman apparently say they were unaware of red-flag laws that could have prevented the gunman from stockpiling guns and ammunition.

The first part of Chu's legislation intends to reduce language and cultural barriers to utilize red-flag laws. The second part of Chu's legislation intends to assist those trying to go through the legal process of enabling red-flag laws to take away guns from someone they think is dangerous.

The daughter of one of the victims of the mass shooting spoke at the event on Friday in front of the ballroom that became the scene of the crime.

"It's bitter-sweet to be here six months after Valentino Alvero was shot at the mass shooting. Bitter because my dad lost his life, but sweet because we had so many good memories here of my dad dancing at this studio," said Kristenne Reidy. "One of the most difficult things about this tragedy is that it could have been prevented by small actions. Like having family and friends recognize their loved one's dangerous choices, and to have the resources to respond effectively."

The building that was the Star Ballroom remains, but the business' sign has been taken down. As the Monterey Park community continues to heal, it is unclear what, if anything, will ever occupy the space.