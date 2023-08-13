The event was also about giving back to the community.

Monterey Park honors victim of mass shooting on what would've been her 66th birthday

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Monterey Park community honored one of the victims of a mass shooting earlier this year on what would've been her 66th birthday.

My My Nhan's friends, family and community rallied together Saturday to make sure the lover of dance got the birthday celebration she deserved.

"We are very, very grateful and I'm sure she will be very happy to see everyone coming together to smile," said the victim's niece and family spokesperson Fonda Quan. "I mean, everyone's dancing and smiling, having a grand old time. You know? Things are back to normal."

The event was held at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, which was the second location the gunman targeted during the massacre in January, which unfolded during a Lunar New Year celebration.

The room shimmered as bright lights hit the glistening floor while dozens of people showed off their moves.

Nhan was 65 when she was killed and was one of the shooting's 11 victims.

Saturday's event was also about giving back to the community. Nhan's family launched the My My Nhan Legacy Fund.

The family said the first fund distribution will go to Seniors Fight Back, an organization that empowers Asian American and Pacific Islander seniors to defend themselves against acts of violence.