Jealousy possible suspect motive in Monterey Park mass shooting, says community leader

Community leader Chester Chong told ABC7 that he believes jealousy may be a possible motive for the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night at a dance studio in Monterey Park.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- As the investigation continues into the mass shooting that occurred at a Monterey Park dance studio late Saturday night, a prominent member of the community with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce believes the suspect's possible motive may be related to a domestic dispute.

Community leader Chester Chong told ABC7 that the owner of the dance studio on West Garvey Avenue was holding an event there on Saturday. Through talking with friends that were in attendance and other local leaders, he said a woman was invited to the event but not her husband, which made him upset. Chong said he believes that woman's husband is the suspect in this case and jealousy may be a possible motive for the shooting.

According to Chong, it wasn't uncommon for the owner of the dance studio to hold these types of events and only invite certain people. He said people got upset all the time about not being able to attend the events.

Investigators have not corroborated Mr. Chong's information or given a possible motive for the mass shooting.

During a press conference Sunday morning, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna described the suspect as an Asian male between 30 to 50 years old, based on preliminary information. A more detailed description was not available. The suspect remains on the loose.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, people were running out of the dance hall, officials said during a news conference. Luna said authorities know the type of weapon that was used in the shooting, but did not release that information.

Luna said five women and five men are among the deceased victims. Those victims have not been identified yet.

Authorities said a second incident at another ballroom in nearby Alhambra was possibly tied to the mass shooting. Investigators cleared that scene around 7 a.m. No injuries were reported at the location. Luna said the gun was wrestled away from the suspect as he entered the Alhambra location and then fled.

The popular two-day Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival set for this weekend has been canceled for Sunday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).