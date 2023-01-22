President Biden, Gov. Newsom reacting to mass shooting in Monterey Park

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- President Joe Biden as well as local and state officials are reacting to the mass shooting in Monterey Park, offering sympathy to the victims and assistance as needed.

Biden was briefed on the shooting by his homeland security advisor, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. He directed the FBI to provide support to local authorities and keep him updated.

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park," Biden tweeted. "I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead."

Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a statement via Twitter:

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year," Newsom said. "Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass offered her sympathy to residents of her neighboring community.

"The reports coming out of Monterey Park are absolutely devastating," Bass tweeted. "Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace - mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities.

As investigations determine where these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us. My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost."

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez said he is praying for the victims of the shooting.

"We pray for those killed and injured in this shooting, we ask that God stay close to their families and loved ones. We pray for the wounded to be healed, and we ask that God give strength and guidance to the doctors and nurses who are caring for them," Gomez said.

We ask that God grant wisdom and prudence to law enforcement and public officials working to make sense of the violence and keep our communities safe.

And we pray for peace. Peace in the hearts of those who are troubled. Peace in the hearts of those who are afraid and hurting today, and peace for those whose faith has been shaken."

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said the LAPD is adding patrols in Asian communities across the city and meeting with organizers of New Year celebrations.

"Such a tragic loss of life and a dark day," Moore said.