Funeral pays respects to Monterey Park shooting victim Valentino Alvero

A funeral was held for Valentino Alvero, one of the 11 victims in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers Hall of Fame Spanish language play-by-play announcer Jaime Jarrin and current Dodger players dropped off a wreath at the memorial that continues to grow outside of Monterey Park city hall.

They paid their respects and reflected on what happened in this city nearly two weeks ago.

Friday morning, hundreds gathered to say goodbye to one of the 11 killed when a gunman opened fire inside a dance hall.

Father Leo Ortega of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Monterey Park opened the funeral mass by telling those in attendance "it is a difficult time when you try to make sense of the tragedy that happened..."

Family and friends of Valentino Alvero packed the church to say their final goodbye. His two children fought back tears as they reminded everyone how wonderful their father was - and that he was prepared to go, whenever that would happen.

Kristenne Alvero says her farther in "our last conversation said he was ready to go, and whenever that happens pray for my soul and remember that I trust God."

Anthony Alvero followed by saying "he was at peace with his life. And he was just happy to live with whatever time he had left. So when I learned that he was at the shooting, I immediately knew that he passed away."

Valentino Alvero was one of the 11 people who died in the Jan. 21 shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Before the mass, relatives said they were still dealing with their heartbreak over how the 68-year-old grandfather was killed.

Roxani Davenport, a niece who drove in from Las Vegas, said "it's just too tragic for us. It's too sad that he was taken from us with no anticipation. I was just talking to him that day before the hour they took his life."

