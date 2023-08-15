Dodger fan names daughter after Mookie Betts in ultimate home run bet

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When a bet is a bet - it's a bet!

All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts took to social media Tuesday to share what he called "one of the coolest moments" of his entire career involving a home run and a new dad.

"A couple weeks ago, I was on deck and this guy started talking to me and he said, 'Mook, if you hit a home run, I'll name my daughter - her middle name - Mookie,'" recalled Betts.

The Dodger star didn't quite believe Giuseppe Mancuso at first but that changed pretty quickly.

"Your wife wouldn't like that, don't do that bro," Betts recalled telling Mancuso. "I think he may have been on the phone with her."

Minutes later, it happened.

Betts crushed a home run, circled the bases and gave Mancuso a fist bump. Then came the cherry on top.

"A couple of weeks later, I see on Twitter the birth certificate - Francesca Mookie Mancuso."

The dad's a man of his a word and proved it on Twitter, sharing baby Francesca's birth certificate (he really did it!) and precious photos.

The beauty of sports has always been its ability to bring people together, from players to the fans.

"I can't wait to meet Francesca - that's going to be my girl," said Betts.