Moon Girl comes to Disney California Adventure Park

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- There's a new superhero in town- Moon Girl! Lunella Lafayette is a 13-year-old super-genius from the new Disney series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur." Disney California Adventure Park treated guests to a special Moon Girl celebration in Hollywood Land.

As part of Disneyland Resort's Celebrate Soulfully, honoring Black heritage and stories, the character Moon Girl made her debut at the park. There was a cavalcade, a stage show with live music, as well as the main actors behind the character voices in the series.

"Lunella is one of the smartest superheroes in the Marvel Universe, so I think it's really important to see that representation and for kids to learn its cool to be smart and if you're into quantum physics and science," said Diamond White, the voice of Lunella Lafayette, also known as Moon Girl.

"Not only does she lead with her brain she puts action behind her heart. You know with all of the power that she has with devil dinosaur and you feel first of all you feel joyous because it is a joyful storytelling," said actor Alfre Woodard.

to share this project with the world we've been waiting so long for this to happen," said voice actor Fred Tatasciore.

Eager fans came out to celebrate and meet the first animated Black teenage superhero.

"I love that she's one of the smartest people, she's supposedly smarter than Tony Stark," said Tiffany Sutton, a fan from Los Angeles. "Also, she is a strong black female character. And I identify with that, because growing up, I didn't have a lot of superheroes that looked like me. So I just really love Lunella Lafayette for that."

"The fact that she uses her brain and engineers and make stuff it's just awesome to me.," said Miracle Antonio, a fan from Makakilo, Hawaii.

Disney California Adventure Park guests can meet Moon Girl at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time. Watch "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" Saturdays on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+.

