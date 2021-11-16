2 killed, 2 others injured in Moorpark crash involving semi-truck

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, 2 injured in Moorpark crash involving semi-truck

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Moorpark Monday afternoon, officials said.

Footage showed a gray-colored sedan crushed by the semi-truck as Ventura County firefighters attempted to extract a victim from the backseat of the car.

AIR7 HD was over the scene shortly before 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Grimes Canyon Road.

Grimes Canyon Road was expected to be shut down for several hours due to the crash.

It was unclear how the crash occurred, but it appeared the gray car slammed into the front of the semi-truck.

The names of the victims killed were not immediately released. Officials did not provide further details into the conditions of the surviving victims.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moorparkventura countyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News