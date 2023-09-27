WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Moorpark USD teacher under investigation after verbal altercation at gas station

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 7:06PM
Moorpark teacher under investigation for verbal altercation on video
EMBED <>More Videos

A Moorpark Unified School District teacher is under investigation after a verbal altercation at a gas station.

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Moorpark Unified School District teacher is under investigation after a verbal altercation at a gas station.

The teacher's name has not been released publicly.

District officials say they are aware of the video and the teacher has not been allowed to return to campus.

"MUSD officials have taken this matter very seriously and are taking swift and appropriate action by following legally required procedures for due process, and fully investigating this matter," the district said in a statement released on Instagram. "This teacher has not been allowed to return to campus since the district learned of the video."

It's unclear how the altercation started.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW