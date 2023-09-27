Moorpark USD teacher under investigation after verbal altercation at gas station

A Moorpark Unified School District teacher is under investigation after a verbal altercation at a gas station.

The teacher's name has not been released publicly.

District officials say they are aware of the video and the teacher has not been allowed to return to campus.

"MUSD officials have taken this matter very seriously and are taking swift and appropriate action by following legally required procedures for due process, and fully investigating this matter," the district said in a statement released on Instagram. "This teacher has not been allowed to return to campus since the district learned of the video."

It's unclear how the altercation started.