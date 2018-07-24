More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out

More than 50 women have filed lawsuits against the University of Southern California and former university gynecologist George Tyndall. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than 50 women have filed lawsuits against the University of Southern California and former university gynecologist George Tyndall.

Three of the plaintiffs spoke at a news conference in West Hollywood on Monday.

They allege that Tyndall sexually abused and molested them and that USC systematically ignored and covered up their complaints.

Tyndall was fired in 2016, but the lawsuit said the university never notified authorities of sexual misconduct complaints dating back to 1990.

"I don't recall him putting gloves on, and he did not do a standard gynelogical exam. It felt more like I was being molested by an unwanted sexual predator," said Annette Richardson, Tyndall's former patient.

"I complained to a female gynecologist at USC about George Tyndall. She seemed very uncomfortable, but she said and did nothing," recalled former patient Danna Loey.

USC has said there are new procedures in place for reporting allegations.
