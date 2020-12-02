More than 271,000 SoCal Edison customers at risk of power outages as red flag conditions return

By and ABC7.com staff
With red flag conditions returning to Southern California, more than 271,000 Southern California Edison customers face the possibility of power outages starting Wednesday night.

The utility's Public Safety Power Shutoff program is designed to lower the risk of fires caused by damage to electrical equipment when strong winds are expected. Some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have been linked to damaged electrical equipment.

Edison said it is monitoring conditions for a possible shutdown starting around 9 p.m. Wednesday night and potentially lasting until Saturday.

A map of communities from Ventura County to the Inland Empire that could be affected is available here.

RELATED: What is Southern California Edison doing to reduce the risk of wildfires from electrical equipment?
EMBED More News Videos

As firefighters across California prepare for the upcoming fire season, Southern California Edison is looking at ways it can reduce planned power outages during the coronavirus pandemic.



SCE customers can sign up for alerts to let them know if the power will be shut off.

Southern California Edison has about 5 million customers and is considering power outages for about 5.4% of them spread throughout eight counties. Among them:

  • Los Angeles County: 34,088 customers.

  • Riverside County: 67,490 customers.

  • San Bernardino County: 59,904 customers.

  • Ventura County: 77,577 customers.

  • Orange County: 16,0425 customers.


    • Red flag warnings are already in effect for many areas of Southern California.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    southern californiawindcalifornia wildfirespower outagethanksgivingedison
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
    Cities look to break away from LA County health department
    Beverly Hills votes to oppose LA County dining ban
    UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
    Child killed in train crash while waiting to enter Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane
    CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
    DOJ probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
    Show More
    NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year
    Woman gives birth to baby from oldest frozen embryo
    Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters
    LADWP installing earthquake resilient pipes
    2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pasadena park
    More TOP STORIES News