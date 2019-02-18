SEAWORLD

SeaWorld gondolas stop mid-ride, trapping more than a dozen people

Police say more than a dozen people are trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego. (KGO-TV)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --
About 16 people were trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego Monday night.

San Diego authorities say around six gondolas stopped functioning Monday night after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on "Bayside Skyride."

Authorities estimated that 16 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.
Officials with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were working to rescue passengers.

By around 10 p.m., firefighters said four adults and four juveniles had been rescued and eight people were still stuck.

The National Weather Service says it was about 49 degrees in San Diego at the time.
