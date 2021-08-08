8 injured, including 4 sheriff's deputies, in Moreno Valley house fire

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were injured, including four Riverside County sheriff's deputies, after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home in Moreno Valley, authorities said.
The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at a house on Dolan Road, and firefighters arrived to find three patients on the front lawn, said Richard Cardova, a spokesman for Cal Fire Riverside. A fourth person was rescued from inside the structure.
The four civilians were transported to a hospital in critical condition, along with four sheriff's deputies who suffered minor injuries, Cardova said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes, officials said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
