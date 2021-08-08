8 injured, including 4 sheriff's deputies, in Moreno Valley house fire

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were injured, including four Riverside County sheriff's deputies, after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home in Moreno Valley, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at a house on Dolan Road, and firefighters arrived to find three patients on the front lawn, said Richard Cardova, a spokesman for Cal Fire Riverside. A fourth person was rescued from inside the structure.The four civilians were transported to a hospital in critical condition, along with four sheriff's deputies who suffered minor injuries, Cardova said.Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes, officials said.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.