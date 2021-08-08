8 injured, including 4 sheriff's deputies, in Moreno Valley house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11pm August 7,2021

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were injured, including four Riverside County sheriff's deputies, after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home in Moreno Valley, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at a house on Dolan Road, and firefighters arrived to find three patients on the front lawn, said Richard Cardova, a spokesman for Cal Fire Riverside. A fourth person was rescued from inside the structure.


The four civilians were transported to a hospital in critical condition, along with four sheriff's deputies who suffered minor injuries, Cardova said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes, officials said.


The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moreno valleyriverside countyhouse firefirefightersriverside county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rylee Goodrich remembered with paddle-out ceremony in Seal Beach
COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics wraps with closing ceremony
1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting at Huntington Beach home
Suspect followed woman to La Habra police station before shootout
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
California GOP won't endorse a candidate in Newsom recall
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dies at 70
Show More
1 killed, 2 injured in possible DUI crash in Arcadia
OC reptile zoo sees more customers after video of alligator goes viral
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day
OC ambulance wait times getting longer amid COVID surge
California bill would curb protests at vaccination sites
More TOP STORIES News