Burglary suspect dies week after being shot by 93-year-old homeowner in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected burglar who was shot last week by a 93-year-old homeowner in Moreno Valley has now died, officials say.

Joseph A. Ortega, 33, of Moreno Valley, was shot shortly after midnight on June 29 after he and several others apparently broke into a home on Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

After deputies and paramedics responded to the scene, Ortega was brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, the department said Ortega has died.

Ortega was believed to be one of several people who had broken into the property that day. Several people were seen fleeing on foot after the shooting.

The homeowner has been identified as Joe Howard Teague, 93. Neighbors and friends say his property had experienced several break-ins recently.

Teague is not facing any charges. While the investigation continues, a statement from the sheriff's department about the incident is headlined "Homeowner Justified in Shooting of an Intruder."

