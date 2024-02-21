Moreno Valley pastor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Moreno Valley pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child is behind bars and investigators believe there may be more victims.

David Helbling, 79, was arrested last week after authorities served a search warrant at a property on Hemlock Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The arrest came after authorities received a report of a "past sexual assault of a child." During the execution of the search warrant, they found evidence related to the alleged sexual assault but additional details were not released.

He's being held on $2 million bail and is facing multiple felony charges.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators at (951) 486-6710.