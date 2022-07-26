Man carjacked Amazon delivery truck in Moreno Valley, led officers on chase, police say

The suspect was also linked to two home invasions at a mobile home park, according to police.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested Monday night after a wild crime wave in Moreno Valley that involved two home invasions and a stolen Amazon truck, police said.

According to the Riverside Police Department, it all started around 5 p.m. when its dispatch center began receiving calls about two separate home invasions at a mobile home park in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue near Massachusetts Avenue.

Police said the suspect - who has not yet been identified - then carjacked an Amazon truck and took off before our officers arrived.

Callers reported seeing the truck crashing into parked vehicles along Arlington Avenue, according to police.

The suspect led officers on a chase to the 60 Freeway toward Moreno Valley when he intentionally collided into three different cars, crashed, then took off running, police said.

He was taken into custody shortly after.

Police said no injuries were reported in the crashes or home invasions.

The suspect was booked into jail Monday night as the incidents remain under investigation.