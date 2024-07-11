Good Samaritans help stop attempted carjacking in Los Angeles, video shows

Bystanders were captured on video coming to the rescue of a man in a Tesla who was trying to fend-off a man trying to take his car in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of good Samaritans jumped into action to stop an alleged carjacking attempt in Los Angeles, and it was all caught on video.

The incident happened last month at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.

The man who shot the video says they could hear a Tesla driver yelling for help and he tried to fend off the alleged carjacking suspect. That's when several bystanders in the area came to his aid.

"Get out of the car! Get out of this man's car! Why are you trying to steal this man's car," one man could be heard saying.

Soon after the bystanders intervened, Los Angeles police arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody.