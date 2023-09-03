Triple shooting in Moreno Valley leaves 2 men dead

Two men were killed and one other was injured after a triple shooting that broke out early Sunday morning in Moreno Valley.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the 21800 block of Dreacea Avenue.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said when deputies arrived, they found two men lying in the street. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A few minutes later, investigators say another man, who they say was also involved in the incident, arrived at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and details on a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Deputies remained on the scene early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.